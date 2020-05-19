|
Carter Dobbs
Muncie - Rev. Carter R. Dobbs, 79, moved to his eternal home on May 17, 2020.
Carter was born August 19, 1940, in Cooperative, Kentucky to his parents Rev. Ross and Jewell (Phipps) Dobbs. Although born in Kentucky, Carter lived most of his life in Muncie, Indiana.
Carter married the love of his life, Carolyn (Koger) Dobbs on March 7, 1958 and they celebrated 62 years together. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Carter DeWayne Dobbs.
He had been employed and retired from the Muncie Chevrolet Plant in 1990 after 20 years of service. Carter was also a member of the Whitney Masonic Lodge.
He was a member of the Gospel Travelers singing group for many years and after leaving the group continued to use his singing talent at the home church.
Carter was ordained into the ministry on March 31, 1979.
He was a member of the Memorial United Baptist Church and was a previous pastor there for 16 years. His pastoral work also included: Bethel Baptist, Old Fashion and Charity Baptist Churches.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter-in-law Pamela Dobbs, two grandchildren, Tasha Lyn Cook, (husband-Gary), Shepherdsville, KY. And Justin Dobbs, Muncie; also, his great-grandchildren, Arianne and Tyler Cook, Shepherdsville, KY. One brother, Jack Dobbs, (wife-Linda), Muncie, and one sister Sandra Lloyd, Austin, Texas. Carter also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Wayne, also a sister and brother-in-law Vina Jean and Ralph Gregory.
Although Carter will sadly be missed by his family and friends, his days of poor health and sadness are now left behind. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning!
Due to covid 19 restrictions, private family funeral services will be held at the Memorial United Baptist Church with Pastors Ronald and Chris Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery. Parson Mortuary Is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Baptist Church 2911 Phillip, Muncie, IN 47302.
