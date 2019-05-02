|
|
Casey L. Ritchie
Muncie - Casey L. Ritchie, 58 passed away Sunday, April 20, 2019.
He was born January 11, 1961 in Muncie, the son of William and Leah (Stephenson) Ritchie. Casey graduated from Wes-Del High School and attended Ball State University.
Casey is survived by his daughter, Brandi Ritchie; his parents, William and Leah Ritchie; his sister, Kathy Clary (Jeff); a niece, Chasity Holt; and a nephew, Joshua Clary.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William G. Ritchie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd.
Friends and family may call 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019