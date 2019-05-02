Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Casey L. Ritchie


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Casey L. Ritchie Obituary
Casey L. Ritchie

Muncie - Casey L. Ritchie, 58 passed away Sunday, April 20, 2019.

He was born January 11, 1961 in Muncie, the son of William and Leah (Stephenson) Ritchie. Casey graduated from Wes-Del High School and attended Ball State University.

Casey is survived by his daughter, Brandi Ritchie; his parents, William and Leah Ritchie; his sister, Kathy Clary (Jeff); a niece, Chasity Holt; and a nephew, Joshua Clary.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William G. Ritchie.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd.

Friends and family may call 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019
