|
|
Cathy Ann Willmann
Hartford City - Cathy Ann Willmann, age 70, lifelong Hartford City resident, passed away early Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.
The eldest of five children, she was born on April 10, 1949 to Thurl A. and Elnora J. 'Jean' (Bantz) Willmann, graduating from Hartford City High School in 1967. She then attended Valparaiso University, receiving her Nurse's Cap in 1970. After her brief nursing career, she continued her education, graduating from Ball State University in 1973 with a Masters degree.
Devoted to education, she was a life-long educator in the Blackford County School system, teaching for over thirty years in Montpelier, prior to teaching at Northside Elementary and retiring from Southside Elementary in 2015 after 42 years of service.
Cathy was a long-time member and Past President of the Blackford Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers. She also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Indiana Torchbearer ETA.
She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, of Hartford City, serving numerous positions on the council and mission ministry.
She leaves two brothers and two sisters: Rick (Sally) Willmann, Susan (Richard) Cook, Randy (Ann) Willmann and Clara Jean Willmann, all of Harford City; Nieces and Nephews: Robert (Karyn) Willmann, Danielle Guion, Casey (Ryan) Hawn, Joe (Nicole) Willmann and Andrew (Kara) Willmann. Great-Nieces and Nephews: Abbey, Grace, Ava, Oliver, Carter, Amelia and Riggs, as well as many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother on September 17, 1996 and her father on April 30, 2005, her niece, Courtney Elizabeth Cook, nephew John Guion and great-nephew Jacob Daniel Willmann.
Services will be at 11:00 Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in the Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City, with Rev. Douglas Slack presiding and Deaconess Rodelyn McPherson officiating the Liturgy. Burial follows at Greenlawn Cemetery, East of Hartford City.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14th at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City, and from 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019