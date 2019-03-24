|
|
Cathy Bennington
Muncie - Cathy Jo Bennington, 69, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Muncie following an extended illness.
She was born at Ball Memorial Hospital to the late L. Thomas Bennington and Mary (Bruner) Bennington. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1967 and obtained her associate's degree in computer programming and data processing in the mid '70s.
Cathy was employed by Delaware County for 30 years and held many positions during that time, the last of which was as a court bailiff for Circuit Court 2 in 2013. During her time with the county, Cathy was greatly responsible for the creation of the Title IV D Court ("support court"). One of the numerous passions that drove Cathy was advocating for custodial parents who were struggling to raise their families single-handedly without financial support from a former spouse or partner. Cathy helped form the Organization for the Enforcement of Child Support and was tireless in her efforts to help local parents improve the quality of life for their children in all areas, especially in education. As a result, in 1988 Cathy was elected to the Muncie Community School Board. While on the board she advocated for equality for all students, and fought to ensure that Wilson Middle School students would have equal opportunities, resources, and facilities to students who attended Northside Middle School. Also while on the school board, Cathy was a strong supporter of the first African American Superintendent of Muncie Community Schools, Dr. Sam Abram. Cathy was a past President of the Ross Community Center Board of Trustees in the 1990s and was a past President of the Thomas Park/Avondale Neighborhood Association.
Cathy was proud of her south Muncie heritage and of her family's history of public service to the city of Muncie. Cathy's father, Tom, retired from the Muncie Fire Department, and her grandfather, Frank Bennington, retired as a day captain of the Muncie Police Department.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Buzzell, her brother Tom Bennington, and her sister Marilyn Smith. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Frank Bennington.
Cathy will be forever missed but never forgotten, especially by friends and family members throughout the Muncie community to whom she was eternally loyal and dedicated. All who knew Cathy should be comforted by knowing that she is now without pain or suffering and should take joy in the fact that she is now at peace.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Mansfield Park Lodge on Tuesday March 26, 2019 between 4 and 7pm.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019