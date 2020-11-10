1/1
Cathy Jo Beaty
1972 - 2020
Cathy Jo Beaty

Muncie - Funeral services celebrating the life of Cathy Jo Beaty of Muncie, Indiana will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the chapel of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center 800 West Adams Street Muncie, Indiana. Officiating the service will be Rev. James Oliver McCowan. Internment will follow a cremation at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center. Under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.

Family will receive friends for visitation, Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home.

Cathy love her two children very much and loved being a mother and her family. She loved her cats and Tweety Bird. Cathy had a contagious laugh that would have everyone laughing. She enjoyed life.

Those left to cherish her memories include son, Dalton Bright, daughter, Lillian Bright, children's father, Dennis Bright, two brothers, Ernie Colyer, Donald Guinn, two special cousins, Ashley Bolin, Jackie Guinn, Jr., one nephew, Ernie Jay Colyer, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, JoAllen Beaty , Father Ross Roberts, and Mother, Marjorie Cooper






Published in The Star Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center
NOV
12
Funeral service
Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
