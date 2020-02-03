|
Cathy Jo (Johnson) McCrobie Dwiggens
Cathy Jo (Johnson) McCrobie Dwiggens passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Anderson after a long illness. Born in New Castle on December 15, 1952 to Irma and Virgil (Pete) Johnson, she is survived by husband John, son Seth McCrobie (Mindy Downs), brother Jim Johnson (Marla), family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Lou Spillman (Robert) and Ruth Ann Harter (Bill), and first husband Roy McCrobie, Sr.
Cathy was a longtime New Castle and Middletown resident where she worked at the Middletown Animal Hospital, and eventually retired from St. Vincent's (St. John's) Hospital in 2017. Cathy had been active at St. Anne's Church in New Castle, and most recently at the Middletown Honey Creek United Methodist Church. Cathy adored every animal she ever met and will be deeply missed for her quick smile and laugh, her genuine love and concern for family and friends, and her extraordinary Christmas decorations! We find peace now that she is at rest in her heavenly home. Memorial service will be from noon to 2pm on Saturday, February 8 at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown with reception to follow at Honey Creek United Church, 5278 West County Road 700 N; Middletown, Indiana 47356. Friends may gather at the funeral home from noon until the memorial service at 2:00 PM Please consider donations in Cathy's name to the Anderson Animal Protection League or the ALS Foundation.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020