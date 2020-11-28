Cathy R. Schrecongost
Muncie - Cathy R. Schrecongost, 73, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 25, 1947, in Muncie, the daughter of Fred and Faunelle (Barry) Morris. Cathy graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1965 and attended Ball State University.
Cathy began her career at Indiana Bell Telephone and later was employed by Mutual Bank. In the 1970s, she began a career in broadcast journalism at WLBC Radio. Later she became News Director at WERK Radio. By the 1980s, Cathy returned to WLBC as a co-host and news anchor on the popular The Morning Show with Al Rent and Morry Mannies. Throughout the 80s, Cathy hosted the television programs, Inside/Outside and Encounter, on WIPB. Later, she became Director of Underwriting for WIPB. In addition to her talents and expertise in broadcast journalism, Cathy used her distinctive voice to record numerous radio and TV commercials, some of which were national in scope. Her newscasts and documentaries won many awards; however, all of her recognitions paled in comparison to the satisfaction and pride she felt in authoring the 2007 book, I'm a Perfectly Normal Kid Who Happens to Have Diabetes! Her book is still used in children's hospitals throughout the United States to educate families experiencing juvenile diabetes. During the last decade, Cathy utilized her unique voice to record thirty-one fiction and nonfiction audio books for Amazon.
In addition to her career, Cathy was very active in the Muncie community. She co-hosted several annual WIPB Telesales; was a board member of the Girl Scouts Council; featured in United Way campaign videos; and co-chair of the community's Millennium Campaign to raise funds for the construction of the IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center. Cathy's other interests included sewing, crafts, golf, biking, cooking, reading and interior design. She was also an active member of Delaware Country Club and Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.
Cathy is survived by her husband, James R. Schrecongost; two sons, Jeffrey R. Schrecongost and Ryan S. Schrecongost (wife Lynette); two grandchildren, Jack and Kate Schrecongost; two sisters, Marsha Barth and Toni Campbell (husband Dave); an aunt, Betty Reed; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, Cathy's family has chosen private services for the immediate family and will announce a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center or IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
