Cathy S. "Susie" Burns
Muncie - Cathy S. "Susie" Burns, 71, Muncie, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with renal failure.
She was born on Thursday, August 5, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana, to Roy and Betty Ruth (Reeves) Steventon. She attended Burris Laboratory School K-10th grade and Royerton High School 11-12th grades. While at Burris, she was a member of the first girls volleyball team, the girls basketball team, the Girls Athletic Association, and a member of the National Honors Society. Upon graduation, she attended Ball State University Honors College and graduated with a B.S. in physical education in 1971.
Over the years, Susie worked at various places in Muncie. While in college she worked at The Collegienne Shops and Harry Gaunt Jewelers. She worked at WMDH, WLBC, and as the sales manager at WWWO. She continued her advertising career at The Muncie Newspaper and retired from there in 2001.
Upon retirement, she created, and continued to own with her husband, a water garden design and installation business called Tell Three Friends Water Garden.
Susie was also an extremely accomplished oil painter. She has been featured in collections throughout the US and Canada. She started teaching oil painting in her private studio in 2001. She was known for paintings of "old Muncie" and farm animals. She won many awards in various art shows and loved to donate her paintings to many different charities and organizations. Susie was a twenty year member of the Muncie Artist's Guild, serving as president for two years, and was a twenty year member of the Muncie Artist's Club, also serving as president for two years.
Susie married her soul mate, Stephen Burns, in 2012. They knew each other from Royerton High School and reconnected in 2009. They were like newlyweds until the end, having found their love of a lifetime. She leaves behind her husband, Stephen; her son, Troy LaRue and daughter-in-law, Michelle; daughter, Ashley Calhoun and son-in-law, Rob; as well as five grandchildren, Zach LaRue, Joe LaRue, Katie LaRue, Max Calhoun and Reese Calhoun; brother, Ron Steventon and her sister-in-law, Karen; one nephew; two nieces; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and her current favorite fur baby, Riley.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty Ruth Steventon; and her awesome dog, Rudy.
Services for Susie will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 West Riverside Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Pat Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Muncie Artist's Guild Scholarship Fund through Mutual Bank.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019