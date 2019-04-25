Services
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Prairie Grove Christian Church
16775 N. 775 W
Gaston, IN
Funeral service
Following Services
Prairie Grove Christian Church
16775 N. 775 W
Gaston, IN
Cecil Lorance Obituary
June 30, 1940 to April 19, 2019

Cecil Lorance, 78, passed away April 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cecil served his country in the Air Force, was a 25-year Mason of Lodges in Matthews and New Castle, and was also a member of the Prairie Grove Christian Church. He retired from Delco Battery after 32 years. His hobbies included Classic Car Club and woodworking. After retirement, he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and used his woodworking experience to create several projects, which he made and donated to his church and Mason Lodges.

Survivors include his wife, Lana, of 27 years; children Amber Lorance, Cheryl Lorance, Angela Olson, Paula (Tom) Keller and James Turney; grandchildren Lauren Lorance, Shanna (Daniel) Simmerman and Travis Olson and great-grandson Ezra Williams; sister Dorotha Knox; several nieces and nephews and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Zirkle and brothers-in-law Jack Zirkle and Ray Knox.

Viewing will be Saturday, April 27 from 12-1pm followed by Masonic rites rendered by the F&AM Lodge #91 of New Castle and following with the Funeral services at Prairie Grove Christian Church located at 16775 N. 775 W, Gaston, IN. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wes Del Elementary School backpack program in his memory. Contribution envelopes will be available at the church.

Arrangements are being handled through the Parson Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019
