Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
1974 - 2019
Chad Dustin "Dusty" Bowers Obituary
Chad Dustin "Dusty" Bowers

Spiceland - March 9, 1974 ~ October 27

Chad Dustin "Dusty" Bowers, 45, resident of Spiceland, passed away on September 27, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born in Muncie, March 9, 1974, the son of David A. Bowers and Trenna Bertram (Curnutt) He was a pipeline Welder most of his life and loved hunting and collecting cars. He enjoyed motorcycles.

Survivors are a daughter: Adrianna Bowers of Spiceland, his wife Shemila Ramjit of Trinidad, his mother and father, 1 brother: Devon Bertram and 1 sister: Amber Bertram, maternal grandmother and grandfather: Mona and Russell Curnutt, Uncle and Aunts.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Rosemary and Bill Bowers, Uncle: John Bowers and step father: Stephen Smith

Services will be Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 North 5th, Middletown with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating.

Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 11-1 on Saturday.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.