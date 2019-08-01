Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Chad W. Sours


1968 - 2019
Chad W. Sours Obituary
Chad W. Sours

- - Chad W. Sours, 50, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1968 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of John and Muriel Smithson, who survive. Chad graduated High School from Monroe Central. He joined the US Navy after High School and served as a Naval Intelligence, with the rank of E4 CTA3. He obtained the Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his enlistment. Chad when on to obtain his bachelor's degree in Science from Ball State. He finished his career as an Executive in a private holding firm and continued that work for the last ten years. In his spare time Chad enjoyed touring the country on his Harley Davidson and spending time making memories with his beloved family. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Sours; children, Brooke Sours, Hannah Sours, Andrew Sours, and Haley Sours; step-children, Terry Ort, Cassandra Ort, Jessica Ort, and Jordan Barrette; 16 grandchildren; and siblings, Scott Sours, Roxy Sours, Thomas Sours, Ross Sours, Shontel Sours, Sunnee Sours, and Brock Sours, Lisa Thurman, Roy Smithson, and Doug Smithson; and parents, John and Muriel Smithson.

Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place in Hopewell Cemetery in Farmland, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019
