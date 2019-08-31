|
|
Chandin Hall Blevins
Muncie - Chandin Hall Blevins, 81, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence in Muncie, Indiana.
Hall was born on August 16, 1938. The son of Oby and Delilah Craig Blevins. On January 8, 1960 he married the love of his life, Dimple R. Blevins.
Hall was a dedicated member of Muncie Lodge 433 and a 32-degree Mason and belonged to the Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rights. He was a member of UAW 499 Sympathy Club. He retired after thirty years at the Muncie Chevrolet Plant. Most of all he was a faithful member and trustee of Riverview United Baptist Church in Albany, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Dimple Ruth Blevins; daughters, Aprille (husband, Warren) Lambert of Muncie, Indiana and Melissa (husband, Jamie) Foster of Eaton Indiana; grandchildren, Chandin Drew Lambert (wife, Holly), Courtney Stanley (husband, Phillip), Landon Lambert (wife, Alicia), Victoria Sigler (fiancé, Nick Hanover), Danny Joseph Hall Blevins, Tanner Lambert, and Jesse Foster; three wonderful great-grandchildren, Hadley Grace, Theodore Brian and Maclyn Stephan; sisters, Mable Williams of Selma and Beulah Terry of Muncie; several nieces and nephews; and sidekick, Addie Bear.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Danny and Denny Blevins, four brothers, Levi, Howard, France and Bruce, two sisters, Haze and Rosie.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Burial will take place in Katie Blevins Cemetery in Jamestown, Tennessee on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverview United Baptist Church, 6601 E. Blackmill Rd., Albany, IN 47320 or Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 31, 2019