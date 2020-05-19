Services
Charlene Adkins


1934 - 2020
Charlene Adkins Obituary
Charlene Adkins

Muncie - Charlene Adkins, 85, of Muncie, IN, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt to many, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 23, 1934 in Winona, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Gilmerth and Ruth (Birdge) Crowley. Charlene loved making quilts, fishing, bingo and most of all her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and spoiling her great-grandchildren.

Charlene is survived by five sons, Ronnie (Wanda) Adkins, Muncie; Bobby Adkins, Muncie; Danny (Karen) Adkins, Yorktown; Chuck (Shelley) Adkins, Vine Grove, KY; and Randy (Lori) Adkins, Chatsworth, GA; one daughter, Beth (Jeff) Freeman, Chatsworth, GA; three sisters; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ervin Adkins, who passed away in 1995; her parents, Gilmerth and Ruth Crowley; two brothers and one sister.

Private family services will be held at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Yorktown Christian Church, P.O. Box 505, Yorktown, IN 47396.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020
