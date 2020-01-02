|
Charlene M. Kaderly
Charlene M. Kaderly, 81, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Friday, August 12, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Marjorie (Stussey) Ward. Charlene married Larry Kaderly in 1957 and the couple moved to Muncie, Indiana, in 1958. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses; and was a devout wife and loving mother. Charlene loved working in her garden and flower beds. She enjoyed baking and making candies. Charlene also loved dancing.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Larry Kaderly, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Lechelle (Carl) Chism, Muncie, Indiana, Lydia (Chris) Underwood, Eaton, Indiana, Kurt (Rebecca) Kaderly, North Vernon, Indiana, and Kelly Stella, Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Chelsea Upchurch, Ashley Steele, Autumn Kaderly, and Liam and Marleigh Underwood; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Denise (Paul) Bowen, and Debbie Wade; two brothers, Daryl Ward and Donnie Ward; brother-in-law, Larry Ogborn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Ogborn; and one son-in-law; Mark Stella.
Services to honor Charlene will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4405 North Walnut Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47303, with Matt Lufcy officiating.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020