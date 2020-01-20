|
Charles "Chuck" Beaty, Jr.
Mooreland - Charles "Chuck" Beaty, Jr. 82 of Mooreland, Indiana passed away into the loving arms of our Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born December 30, 1937 in Delaware County.
Chuck retired from Chrysler Corp. in New Castle where he had worked as a millwright. He cherished his family and his faith in Christ. Chuck attended St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie. He is known for his beautiful singing voice and playing his guitar. Chuck would often play his guitar during Mass and at family get-togethers.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Judy (Cool) Beaty; seven children: Brian (Christi) Beaty of Mooreland, Tim (Sherry) Beaty of Solsberry, Dan (Heidi) Beaty of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Keith (Pam) Beaty of Mooreland, Michelle (Paul) Geis of Buffalo, Wyoming, Lori (Brad) Foster of Logansport and Marianna Van Zile (fiancé: John Herschkorn) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister: Shirley Reese of Muncie; thirty grandchildren; thirty seven great-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mable (Patton) Beaty, Sr.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. There will be a Rosary service held at 7:30 PM Friday. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie with Father David Hellman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Anne Catholic Church, 102 S. 19th St. New Castle, IN 47362 or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St. Muncie, IN 47305. You may express condolences or share a memory of Chuck at www.hinsey-brown.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020