Charles Clark

Daleville - Charles Michael Clark, of Daleville, Indiana died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1965. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and served until 1968 with the 25th Infantry Division known as the "Wolfhounds" during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Clark, daughter Christina Clark of Indianapolis, IN; stepdaughter Kara (Kadinger) Fisher (husband-Matt) and beloved grandchildren (his little people) Landon and Avery of Boca Raton, Florida; stepson Kirk Kadinger of Muncie; Sister Jackie Clark of Muncie; three brothers Tom Clark, Muncie, Carl Clark, Marietta, Georgia and Randy Clark of Bradenton, Florida; former wife and friend, Bettie Masters, Muncie; several nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed the love and companionship of his Golden Retriever, Bailey and several feline friends including Lady, Sir Charles, and Sam.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lola M. (Canter) Clark; a sister, Charlene R. (Clark)Neal.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Online condolences maybe made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
