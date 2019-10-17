|
Charles Conley
Muncie - Pastor Charles Conley, 84, of Muncie, went home to be with the Lord, October 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wilder, Tennessee to the late Sarah and Edward Conley, and moved to Muncie when he was 15. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955, and worked for GM as a forklift operator for over thirty years. He served as pastor for Westside Full Gospel Church for over thirty years. His entire life revolved around making music with his friends and family. His musical talents included playing multiple instruments, singing and recording. He was a musical legend to all who knew him.
Charles is survived by his sons, Charles (Cindy) Conley and Michael (Julie) Anderson; Daughters, Sarah Dodd, Penny (Chuck) Finney, Betty (John) Steffen, Della (Greta) Conley-Clements; Brothers, James (Dessie) Conley and Gene Conley; Sisters, Mae Walker and Nelda (Bill) Earls; 15 Grandchildren and 22 Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Jean; mother and father, Sarah and Edward Conley; Son, Mark Conley; Brothers, Billy Ray Conley and Lester Conley.
Visitation will be held for Charles Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305, with services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
