Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Bud" Cox


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles "Bud" Cox Obituary
Charles "Bud" Cox

Anderson - Charles "Bud" Cox, 88, of Anderson, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1930 in Jonesboro, Indiana to Charles and Mary Cox.

He retired in 1990 from Westinghouse (ABB) after 30 plus years of service. Bud was an avid hunter and loved camping. He had a motorcycle from a young age and loved to be out riding his Harley. Bud was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Charles is survived by his loving spouse of 45 years, Barbara (Lovell) Cox, spouse, children, Marlena (Lawrence) Harris, Charles "Buddy" Cox, Jeff (Linda) Cox, Vicky Hobbs, step-children, Nancy (Peter) Bergmann, John Kent (Kathy) Leasure, grandchildren, Jaydha and Kami, step-grandchildren, Amiee, Connie, and Jessica.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by grandsons, Dustin and Jason, sisters, Marietta and Loretta, brother, Jimmy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson, IN.

Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:30 pm with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating.

Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now