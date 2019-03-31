|
|
Charles "Bud" Cox
Anderson - Charles "Bud" Cox, 88, of Anderson, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1930 in Jonesboro, Indiana to Charles and Mary Cox.
He retired in 1990 from Westinghouse (ABB) after 30 plus years of service. Bud was an avid hunter and loved camping. He had a motorcycle from a young age and loved to be out riding his Harley. Bud was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Charles is survived by his loving spouse of 45 years, Barbara (Lovell) Cox, spouse, children, Marlena (Lawrence) Harris, Charles "Buddy" Cox, Jeff (Linda) Cox, Vicky Hobbs, step-children, Nancy (Peter) Bergmann, John Kent (Kathy) Leasure, grandchildren, Jaydha and Kami, step-grandchildren, Amiee, Connie, and Jessica.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by grandsons, Dustin and Jason, sisters, Marietta and Loretta, brother, Jimmy.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson, IN.
Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:30 pm with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating.
Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 31, 2019