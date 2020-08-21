Charles "Butch" David Stegall, Jr.
Charles "Butch" David Stegall, Jr., 77, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hartford City on January 24, 1943 the son of Charles David Stegall Sr. and Mary Marie (Shatto) Robinson. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Butch served in the United States Army.
He retired from Beer Co in Hartford City where he had been a truck driver. He was a member of Montpelier American Legion and St. John's Roman Catholic Church.
Butch was an avid NASCAR Fan and especially enjoyed following racecar driver Jeff Gordon. He enjoyed fishing and it is not quite clear rather he enjoyed the relaxation or the stories of his adventures on the water with a fishing pole in his hand. Most of the time he could be found tinkering in his garage, one of his favorite past times.
He will be sadly missed by his companion and wife of 37 years, Mary Jane (Hughes) Stegall of Hartford City; children, Richard "Richie" Michael Stegall of Greenwood, Barbara "Barbie" Elaine Stegall of Hartford City and Joshua "Josh" L. (wife, Jennifer) Hughes of Federal Way, Washington; grandchildren, Montana, Matt, Cameron, Brighton, Thomas, Kenzie and Link; great-grandchildren, Liam and Ryan; sister, J. Jacqulin "Jackie" Oswalt; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Marilyn L. Cook, Johnie M. Stegall, Carla Sue Shelby and David A. Stegall.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Butch will be cremated and his cremains interred at the National Cemetery in Marion, IN at a later date.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.