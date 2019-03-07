Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Charles David "Flagman" Unger


1934 - 2019
Charles David "Flagman" Unger Obituary
Charles David "Flagman" Unger

Muncie - Charles David "Flagman" Unger, 84 of Muncie, died Sunday morning, March 3, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born October 2, 1934 in Bluffton, IN and was the son of the late Charles Andrew and Mildred Florence (Somers) Unger.

Charles loved racing and anything that had a motor and wheels, from motorcycles, cars, and go-carts you name it he loved it. He retired from Chrysler Corporation New Castle Plant in 2001 as an electrician. Charles had served as an EMT and reserve police officer with the Muncie Police Department. He enjoyed woodworking and had been a former Cub Scout master of Pack 19 at Roosevelt Elementary School. Charles proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Charles is survived by his loving and caring wife Evelyn Marie (Hottinger-Cumings) Unger of Muncie; six sons Mark Unger of Muncie, James Matthew Unger (Tamora) of Muncie, Michael Cumings (Heiddi) of North Webster, Tony Cumings (Christy) of Slidell, LA, Tim Cumings (Kim) of Holiday, FL and Doug Cumings (Char) of Muncie; four daughters Cindy West (Aaron) of Anderson, Dawn Beal (Mike) of Albany, Lynn Randolph (Tony) of Muncie and Amanda Cumings-Huff (Eric) of Muncie; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Ryan Cumings and two sisters Jo Ann Green and Mary Kay Ettel.

Funeral Services for Charles will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 7, 2019
