Charles E. "Eddie" Bates, Jr.
Oakville - Charles E. "Eddie" Bates, Jr, age 76, a resident of Oakville, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a patient at I.U. Ball Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born December 25, 1943 in Connersville, Indiana, a son of the late Charles E. and Jeanne Fisher Bates, Sr. He was raised in Connersville and was a 1962 graduate of Connersville High School.
Mr. Bates served 4 years enlistment with the United States Air Force. After his service to our country, he received an Associates Degree in Drafting and Mechanical Drawing from Lain Technical Institute in Indianapolis. He also served with the Indiana Army National Guard for 16 years for a total of 20 years in the Armed Forces. Mr. Bates was a recipient of many military awards and recognitions before retiring as Master Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Muncie, Indiana Post. He had worked 13 years for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company, also several years for White Feather Farms and Summit Lake State Park. He was a foster grandparent for Blue River Valley Schools for 3 years, serving as a teacher's assistant. He loved activities with his family, especially sharing time with his grandson, Levi. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, bowling, and gardening. Mr. Bates was a member of the First Brethren Church of Oakville, Indiana.
Left to cherish his loving memory include his wife of 51 years, Carol Cook Bates, whom he married December 28, 1968; a daughter, Melissa L. (husband, Ryan) Brown of Muncie, Indiana; a son, Charles E. "Chuck" (wife, Emily) Bates, III of Ormond Beach, Florida; one grandson, Levi Brown, Muncie, Indiana; four step-grandchildren, Michael and Bianca Lovetro, Blair and Jamie Brown; several nieces, nephews and cousins and three grand-dogs, Sammy, Gracie and Myah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Bates, Sr., who was killed in action during World War II at the Battle of the Bulge; his mother, Jeanne Bates Murray; step-father, Richard Murray; one brother, Robert Murray.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street Chapel with Reverend John Garrett officiating. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Dale Cemetery in Connersville, Indiana. Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Army National Guard. Online condolences may be made to www.macerhall.com
. Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt funeral directors and staff are honored to served the Charles E. "Eddie" Bates family.