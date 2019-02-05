|
Charles E. "Chuck" Bohde
Muncie - Charles E. "Chuck" Bohde. 60, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, February 1, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on May 19, 1958 the son of Ronald Dean and Charlotte Edith (Schubert) Bohde, graduated from Northside High School, and currently lived in Joliet, IL.
Chuck was loan officer for Midwest Federal Credit Union in Ft. Wayne.
He enjoyed collecting all sorts of different items and memorabilia. He was a wonderful father and an excellent cook.
Surviving are his daughter, Amanda Bohde, Joliet, IL; a step-daughter, Siobhan K. Marquardt, Van Wert, OH; a step-son, William P. Ricksecker, Van Wert, OH; three grandchildren, Emma, Ryder, and Breccan; two brothers, Terry Bohde (wife, Cheryl), Waco, TX and Steve Bohde (wife, Linda), Peoria, IL; a sister, Debbie Tuttle, Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Tim Tuttle.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
