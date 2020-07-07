Charles Edward Patterson, Jr.
Dunkirk - Charles Edward Patterson, Jr., 52 of Dunkirk, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 2, 2020.
Charles was born in Portland, IN on October 18, 1967. He was married to Brenda Sue Burress Patterson on November 11, 1986; they were married for 33 wonderful years.
Charles graduated from Blackford High School in 1986 and worked as a Supervisor & CDL Driver for Muncie Midwest Metal for 31 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Charles is survived by his wife Brenda; son, Heath; daughter, Megan; grandchildren, Hayden and Heaven; father, Charles Sr.; mother, Lonnie; sister, Rhonda; brother, Robert; sister, Beth; brother, Brian; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his son, Jacob.
There will be no public services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. In lieu of flowers please find it in your heart to make monetary donations to assist the family during this difficult and unexpected time, www.gofundme.com/f/charles-patterson-jr-family
. You may express condolences or share a memory of Charles at www.hinsey-brown.com
.