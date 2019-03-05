|
Charles "Chuck" Edward Pauley
Hartford City - Charles "Chuck" Edward Pauley, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital ER.
Charles was born in Madison, West Virginia on February 24, 1946 to Garnet Pauley and Aline (Dunlap) Pauley. Both of his parents are deceased.
He married Carolyn S. (Hagan) on August 17, 1964 in Eaton.
Charles retired from IMI in Gas City. He was a concrete truck driver. He had formerly attended Blackford Baptist Temple. He loved working in his yard and fishing.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn S. Pauley of Hartford City; daughters, Angela Stoffer of Hartford City and Wanda Pauley (companion, Robert Richard) of Muncie; son, Adam Pauley of Hartford City; grandchildren, Ashley Pauley, Ryan Richard, Dylan Richard, Oscar C. Pauley and Arlo Pauley; great-grandchild, Charlie Pauley; brother, Eugene Pauley of Allen Creek, WV; sisters, Mildred Pauley of South Charleston, WV, Paulette (husband, Dave) Reed of St. Albans, WV and Kathy Gillenwater of Teays Valley, WV; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Hansel Pauley and Macel Rhodes
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating.
Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Eaton.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019