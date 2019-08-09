|
|
Charles Edwards
Daleville - Charles Edwards, 96, of Daleville, Indiana went to be with his Almighty LORD on Monday, August 5th while picking Green Beans in his garden just like he had planned it. He was born March 13, 1923 to Grace and Charles Edwards Sr in Spencer. Charles retired from Daleville Community Schools as Superintendent in 1988. After that he held various part-time jobs the most notable being a salesman of furniture for Wilson Brothers.
After finishing his duty to the Navy in 1946 he became a loving husband to my lovely mother Dorothy Jean (Arthur) Edwards from Freedom, Indiana. They were married on November 14, 1947 and she helped put him through school working in Lafayette. He enrolled in Purdue University on the GI Bill and got his education as a teacher of Agriculture, Sciences, and Chemistry. He graduated from Purdue in 1951 and immediately went to work for the USDA and later that fall started his teaching career at Tipton Community Schools where he was an Agriculture and Chemistry teacher, a principal and a Assistant Superintendent. He stayed in Tipton until 1977 after his family was raised leaving there to become Superintendent of North White Community Schools. Following that he left to become Superintendent of Daleville Community Schools in 1984 and retiring in the summer of 1988.
Charles and Jean had two children, Brook Edwards who lives in Alexandria with his wife Suzy and Jill Haller who passed from cancer in August 2008. Jill was married to Tom Haller and they have one daughter Abby who now has a daughter of her own Lyla who lit up Great Grandpas eyes every time he saw her. Charles had 7 siblings who all passed before him to meet the Lord, he was the last of the bunch. They were Lorena Terrell, Geneva Terrell, Barbara Sims, Ruth Loudermilk, Manson Edwards, William (Bill) Edwards, Gerald Edwards and close nephew Dale Barnes. His wife, my mother Dorothy Jean Edwards passed from cancer July 30, 2004 leaving my father a widower for 15 years. Over the years my father has developed thousands of friends by being in the school systems, active in community services such as Mental Health and Welfare for the needy. He made his best friends while worshiping Jesus Christ and God Almighty, he read the bible daily except for when he was watching Jeopardy.
Visitation Services will be Friday August 9th from 2 to 8 at the Daleville Christian Church. Funeral Services will be Saturday August 10th at 9 AM. The burial party will immediately depart for Riverview cemetery in Spencer Indiana where a smaller service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Grave Side for all the Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and many friends of Owen County Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Second Harvest.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019