Charles Everett Finney
Charles Everett Finney, 43, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019.
Chuck was born in Muncie, Indiana, on November 4, 1976. He was the son of Bill and Deborah (Southworth) Finney of Muncie. Chuck was a 1995 graduate of Delta High School where he played football and was on the track team. Chuck earned his Associate's degree in Computer Science from Ivy Tech. He married his wife, Angela, on September 6, 2008. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan, and he enjoyed golf with his friends, Marvel comics and Star Wars, and any time spent with his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife and their two sons, Logan and Braden Finney; his parents; two brothers: Brad (wife, Charity) and Scott Finney; grandmothers: Malvia Finney and Ella Sue Southworth; mother-in-law, Cheryl (wife, TJ) Checkal; father-in-law, Alan Griffith; his sister-in-law, Jessica (husband, William) Chandler; brother-in-law, Alex Griffith; his niece, Avry Finney; his nephew, Cale Finney; his two uncles: Mike (wife, Sherry) Finney and Dan (wife, Elizabeth) Finney; his aunts: Judy (husband, Mike) Cox and Vicki Journay; and several cousins and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Darrell Finney and Larry Southworth.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1010 East Centennial, Muncie, IN. Visitation will be from 1:30pm to 5pm, with the memorial service at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to support the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-angela-logan-and-braden-finney
Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist the Finney family during their loss of Chuck.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020