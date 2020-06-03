Charles Green Sr.



Charles Green Sr. 103, transitioned from Earth to Glory Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 103. He was born March 6, 1917 in Louisville, Kentucky to Wesley and Etholine Green. He moved to Muncie, IN. Where he attended and graduated from Muncie schools. He gained employment at Delco Remy where he worked and retired after 30+years. He was an accomplished handyman and could fix almost anything around the house. Charles married Mary Mays August 2, 1937, from this union were born five children: Charlotte Price, Carolyn O'Neal, Anita Warren, Katrina Walker Rollins, and Charles Green Jr. After the death of his first wife, he married Erma Sanders and became stepdad "lovingly called Pops" to Dr. Charles Sanders and Elizabeth Woodgett. Mr. Green served in the United States Army, serving in WWII. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather, heading five generations for nineteen years. Mr. Green was affiliated with the Church of God in Christ and Union Missionary Baptist Church during his life. He liked to fish, take daily walks until his health prevented this activity. He loved to spend time with friends and family and accompany his wife and family on vacations. Mr. Green leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 42years, Erma Green, four daughters, Charlotte Price, Carolyn (Dr. William E.) O'Neal, Anita (Bishop Bobby) Warren, Katrina Walker (Elder Douglas) Rollins, one son, Min. Charles Edward (Peggy) Green, two step-children, Dr. Charles (Sarah) Sanders, Elizabeth (Dr. Kevin) Woodgett. Grandchildren, Dr. Keith (Reva) O'Neal, Dr. Kevin (Deadra) Warren, Kim (Zabian) Carter, (Min. Rodney (Carla) Price, Jason Walker, Min. Jeffery (Tamra) Walker, Brenda Ross, Mary (Richard) Walker, Damon Walker, Chanel (Elder James ) Venable, Cassandra (Terry) Hook, Jermaine Green, Master Sergeant; U.S. Marine Corps. David (Dele) Green, Kevin (Kiana) Woodgett II, Dena Woodgett, Samantha Sanders, Kimberly Sanders, and a host great grands, great-great grands, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brothers; Wesley and Tommy Green, sister; Thelma Walker, grandsons; Dwight Price, Derek Price, Terry Walker, Tony Walker, a special son-in-law, Dr. Benjamin Terry Walker, and stepmother; Corrine Miller. There will be a viewing Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:30 to 6:30 at Gholar & Gholar. (A Private Graveside service held for family only). Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store