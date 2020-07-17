Charles H. Freeman



Charles Henry Freeman made his transition into the spiritual world on Friday, July 10, 2020, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital from complications of heart failure and stroke. Best known as Brother Boko, a talented visual artist, and community organizer, Brother Boko was a member of the original Black Panther Party in Houston, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. He was also an organizer with the New Panther Vanguard Movement in southern California.



Renowned for his mural work in Los Angeles, including the "Spirit of 76" mural on the Bob Hope Veteran Memorial Building in downtown Los Angeles and "Return to the Light" mural along the Pasadena Freeway. Charles Freeman's notable work is found in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and most recently in Muncie, IN.



Charles was the second of nine children born to Henry Cornelius Freeman and Loretta Miles Freeman in Houston, TX, on October 27, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents, youngest brother Stanley Freeman and younger sister, Mary Roberts. Charles is survived by six siblings: Darryl Freeman, Carl Freeman, Winston Freeman, Minnie Freeman, Loretta Boney, and Gail Roberts.



Left to carry on his legacy are his wife Akilah Nosakhere Freeman, and three children, Ericka Harris of Dallas, TX, Chioke Freeman (Monisha) of San Jacinto, CA, and Warnest Germaine Freeman (Dystany) of Perris, CA. Charles was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a special aunt Brenda Sherman of Houston, TX, and a host of relatives, friends, and comrades.



Services will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN. 47302 with Viewing from 10:00 to Noon. A Memorial Service starts at 12:00pm.









