Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Charles Harry "Popeye" Smith


1930 - 2019
Charles Harry "Popeye" Smith Obituary
Charles "Popeye" Harry Smith

Muncie - Charles "Popeye" Harry Smith, 88, currently of Syracuse, IN, but formerly of Muncie, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1930 in Muncie, to the late Floyd and Mable (Beetle) Smith.

Popeye is a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver for at least 55 years, working for Can Truck for 7 years, Motor Freight of Indiana for 15 years, as well as a few additional companies. He was a member of the Teamsters. He loved working on cars as well as spending time with his grandchildren.

Popeye was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his children: Chuck (Sharon) Smith, Sonia (Terry) Nanny, Linda Baker, Kathy (Rob) Smith, Pam (Arlen) Brennaman, and Dennis Smith (Blanca Lozano); 9 siblings; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara A. Smith; 5 siblings; and 3 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019
