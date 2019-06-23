|
Charles "Popeye" Harry Smith
Muncie - Charles "Popeye" Harry Smith, 88, currently of Syracuse, IN, but formerly of Muncie, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1930 in Muncie, to the late Floyd and Mable (Beetle) Smith.
Popeye is a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver for at least 55 years, working for Can Truck for 7 years, Motor Freight of Indiana for 15 years, as well as a few additional companies. He was a member of the Teamsters. He loved working on cars as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Popeye was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his children: Chuck (Sharon) Smith, Sonia (Terry) Nanny, Linda Baker, Kathy (Rob) Smith, Pam (Arlen) Brennaman, and Dennis Smith (Blanca Lozano); 9 siblings; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara A. Smith; 5 siblings; and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019