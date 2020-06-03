Charles Herbert (Herb) Franklin



August 9, 1928 - May 27, 2020



Herb Franklin of Sebastian, Florida passed away on May 27th following a brief illness. He was born in Twinton, Tennessee on August 9th, 1928 to the late Albert and Roxie (Sells) Franklin.



Herb proudly served his country in the United States Army 3rd Infantry (the Old Guard). He worked at Warner Gear before working with Attlin Construction, Inc. for many years. He moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1973. Herb was a 50 year member of the Delaware Masonic Lodge No. 46 in Indiana.



Herb will be missed by his eldest daughter, Sandra R Franklin of Muncie and his youngest daughter and caregiver, Susan M (Franklin) Mitchell of Ft. Pierce, Florida. He will also be missed by his younger brother James Franklin (Mary Jane) of Muncie, granddaughter Michele R (Hopper) Stark (Jason) of Muncie and great-grandchildren Alexander, Jessica and Lena Stark, sisters-in-law Beverly Sue Wooten and Shari B Franklin both of Muncie, brother-in-law William E Wiggerly of Ft. Pierce, Florida and numerous family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dolores A (Wiggerly) Franklin, sister Phyllis (Franklin) Norris (Jim), and brothers Phillip J Franklin (Norma) and William "Boyd" Franklin.



Funeral services were held for the immediate family only on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at Fountainhead Funeral Home in Palm Bay, Florida. The United States Army and the American Legion Post 189 of Sebastian, Florida graciously performed military rites.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store