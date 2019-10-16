|
Charles Hodge
Muncie - Charles H. "Charlie" Hodge, 64, passed away Saturday afternoon October 12, 2019 suddenly at the residence of his former spouse. He was born on September 11, 1955 in Muncie, the son of Charles E. and Helen (Cox) Hodge.
Charles is a 1973 graduate of Muncie Central High School and later took welding classes at the Career Center. He had worked as a welder for Indiana Bridges Corporation. Mr. Hodge enjoyed fishing and being outdoors when ever possible. Charlie was passionate about going to flea markets and collecting various artifacts.
Survivors include his children, Aaron and Samantha Hodge both of Muncie; his parents, Charles and Helen Hodge, Muncie; two brothers, Mark Hodge and Timothy Hodge (Joy), both of Muncie; two sisters, Deloris Phipps and Charlene Moore (Josh), both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 ,1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Willard Allred officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on October 19, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
