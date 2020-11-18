1/1
Charles Holliday
Charles Holliday

Muncie - Charles "Gene" Holliday

Gene went to join his wife Ella Mae in their heavenly home after 70 years of Marriage. He retired from the Kroger Company. Gene pastored several local Baptist Churches in Muncie & Anderson before age and physical restrictions prevented him from doing so. He also loved going hunting and his family was his greatest joy. He attended and loved his church, Westside United Baptist.

Survivors include daughters; Sue (David) Lowry and Penny (Scott) Brand; grandchildren, Jordan (Danni) Brand, Alyssa (Garrett) Cole, Erik (Elizabeth) Lowry; great grandchildren, Easton Brand, Evan, Emma Kate & Ella Rose Lowry; extended family, Connie Brand, Brad (Amber) Brand & Family and Kim (Steve) Oliphant & Family; a great grandchild soon to arrive Baby Girl Cole; sisters, Helen Johnson & Estella Holliday.

Besides his wife Ella, he is preceded in death by his siblings, George (Charlene) Holliday, Clarence (Marie) Holliday, Deloris (Dick) Myers, Thelma Kelley, Carolyn (Jerry) Smith, John Leroy Holliday and Laura Holliday; his parents, Charles and Anna (Morgan) Holliday.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at the Westside United Baptist Church 3021 W. Cornbread Rd. Muncie, Indiana 47302, with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Friends may call at the Westside United Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Westside United Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Westside United Baptist Church
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Westside United Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
