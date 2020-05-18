|
|
Charles Jay Arnott
Fort Wayne - Charles Jay Arnott, 65, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Charles was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, August 7, 1954, to Charles and Dorothy Arnott.
Charles was a proud member of the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Charles followed a passion for music, and was a drummer in the Jack Daniels Band, along with other bands throughout the years. Gaining stability with four children and a career in trucking, he was able to travel the states and fulfill his love for being on the road, while enjoying milestones with family. Having traveled the US, opening a pizza joint and being a legendary drummer, his favorite pastime was sharing stories of his adventures in Germany, and other experiences with his children.
Survivors include his son, Charles Jay "CJ" Arnott II; daughters, Shawna Jaye Arnott-Dunn, Barbara Ann Tabet (husband, Elie), Ashlee M. Arnott (fiancé, Andrew Coy); and Destiny, Rianna, and Kylie Arnott-Wood; a sister, Karen Wohlrab (husband, Fred); a niece, Karime Wohlrab; grandchildren, Logan Williamson, Audree Dunn, Ameera Violet Arnott, August Coy, Elijah, Bella, and Emma Tabet; and a lifelong best friend, Joe Rozelle.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Arnott, and his parents, Charles Jacob Arnott and Violet Arnott.
A memorial service will be held for Charles at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Military honors will be conducted at that time.
Family and friends may call Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than twenty-five people at a time in rotation.
Memorial contributions may be made to: at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020