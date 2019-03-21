|
Charles "Chuck" Keeley Jr.
Muncie - : Charles W. "Chuck" Keeley Jr. passed away peacefully at home Monday morning March 18, 2019 family at his side. Charles was born July 21, 1959 to Dian and Chuck Keeley Sr. in Muncie. He was a 1978 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. Chuck worked for Chevrolet of Muncie and more recently as a manager of Wal-Mart until his retirement in 2011.
Chucks wife of 18 years Traci, parents: Chuck Sr. and Dian, 4 children; Tabitha (Steve) Dishman, Matthew Keeley both from Tennessee, Margaret Florence of Carmel, Thomas Florence of Richmond and four grandchildren, two brothers: Steve (Lisa) Keeley, Randy (Brenda) Keeley Sr., 1 sister Julie Keeley and several nieces and nephews survive Chuck.
Preceding him in death were both paternal and maternal grandparents and his brother Christopher Keeley Sr...
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary 801 West Adams Street on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12:00p.m. with Pastor Josh Brandt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Muncie. Friends may call from 10:30a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 21, 2019