Charles Keith Kern
Springfield, OH - CHARLES KEITH KERN, passed peacefully in his home in Springfield, Ohio, on the morning of October 20, 2020. He was 85 years old. Keith, by which he was known to all friends and family, was born on August 8, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana. The eldest son of Charles and Mary Eloise (Dawson) Kern, Keith graduated from Royerton High School in 1954, where he played football alongside his brother, Bob. Keith launched Precision Printing in 1969, which he owned and operated with his brothers Dick, Bob, and Jon. Precision Printing enjoyed decades of success, employing hundreds of people over its 35 years in business. Keith's additional business ventures included Graphic Technology, a prepress provider, and Terra Drilling, an oil-drilling company. Keith enjoyed traveling, sports, and adventure even well into his retirement years. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and fisherman, and loved spending time outdoors with friends and family. In recent years, he split most of his time between Springfield and Haines City, Florida. Keith was fortunate to have a large and loving family, which includes 12 grandchildren and their spouses,16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is survived by his son, Steve Kern (Diane); daughters, Rebecca Hartley, Kristi Westmoreland (Tim), Lisa Alsop (Tom), and Kelly Kirklin; brother, Dick Kern (Jayne); sister, Sandy Gaskill-McKinnon (Larry) and sisters-in-law, Pat and Judy Kern, his devoted partner, Carol Mercer; and many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne; brothers, Bob and Jon, and grandchildren, Travis and Taylor. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio. Services will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home with Jeff Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com