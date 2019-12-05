|
Charles L. Clark
Charles L Clark, 76, of Leo, passed away on November 28, 2019, in Leesburg, Florida. Born on November 6, 1943, he was a son of the late Albert W and Vera (Mader) Clark. He retired in 1999, as the owner of L&W Vending, after 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley A Clark; daughters, Bonnie (Barry) Kammeyer, of Grabill, Cheryl (Kevin) Nill, of St John's, Florida, Amy (Dan) Provost, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Julie (Brady) Smith, of Indianapolis; son, David A (Natalie) Clark, of Loveland, Ohio; brother, Buddy L Clark, of Leo; as well as five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Monday, December 9, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be held from 3 to 8pm, on December 8, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leo Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be given to the s Project, or The Cedars, Leo. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019