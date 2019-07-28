|
|
Charles L. Clevenger
Muncie - Charles L. Clevenger, 84, Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Saturday, March 16, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Mervin and Esther (Pence) Clevenger. Charles loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid bowler and bowled on the Marsh Bowling League and the Senior Bowling League and he enjoyed fishing. Charles worked at Borg Warner as an assembler for forty-five years and retired in April of 1998. He had been a member of the Muncie South Foursquare Gospel Church for over fifty years.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Patricia A. (Paris) Clevenger; sons, Eric (wife, Jackie) Clevenger, Mark (wife, Amy) Clevenger, and Steve (wife, Connie) Clevenger; his daughter, Linda Bullinger; two brothers, Dan (wife, Mary Ellen) Clevenger, and Richard (wife, Janice) Clevenger; son-in-law, Gary Deweese; brother-in-law, Gene Rice; and sister-in-law, Judy Clevenger; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Esther Clevenger; son, Michael Gregory; daughter, Debra Deweese; brother, James Clevenger; sisters, Janice Rice, and Barbara Clevenger.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019