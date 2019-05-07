|
|
Charles L. Stepp
Keystone - Charles L. Stepp, 91, of Keystone, IN, passed away at 8:17 PM on Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Wednesday, September 07, 1927, in Wells County, IN. He married Jeanice A. (Cale) Stepp on June 4, 1949 until her death in 1998, Rosamond (Dearduff) Whybrew Stepp on January 1, 2000 until her death in 2007, and Mary Ann (Grove) Stepp on Monday, May 10, 2010 ; she survives. Mr. Stepp was a 1945 graduate of Petroleum High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 from Fisher Body (General Motors) in Marion, IN. after 32 years of service. He had been a Wells County farmer. He was a member of the Fisher Body Sympathy Club, United Auto Workers Union, Marion, IN, the Millard Brown American Legion Post # 156, and the Woodlawn Cemetery Board He was also a member of the Pleasantdale UM Church. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Mary Ann (Grove) Stepp, Son - Charles (Joan Overmyer) Stepp, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Cynthia Aileen (Husband Mark) Callahan, Keystone, IN, Son - Timothy (Wife, Deborah) Stepp, Keystone, IN, Brother- Bert Stepp, Lagrange, IN. Step Son- Carey Grove, Bluffton, IN, Step Daughters- Linda (Husband Mike) Showalter, Bluffton, IN, Kathy (Husband Gary) Goodspeed, Hartford City, IN,Grandchildren - Mark Bryant, Alexandria, IN, Casey Bryant, Yorktown, IN, Kate Hettmansberger, Zionsville, IN, Thomas Stepp, Lafayette, IN, and 12 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Cbirt Stepp, Mother - Carrie (Karnes) Stepp, 1st Wife - Jeanice Aileen (Cale) Stepp, 2nd Wife - Rosamond (Dearduff) Whybrew Stepp, IN, Son - Thomas Mark Stepp, Brothers - John E. Stepp, George Stepp, Robert Stepp, Parker Stepp, & Michael Stepp, and Sisters - Frances Brown, Alice Shannon, Berteen Minnich, Lydia Martin, & Marjorie Cline.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, May 09, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 with Rev. Dr. John Bray officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier, IN. Military Rites will be conducted by the Millard Brown American Legion Post #156.
Preferred memorials: Pleasantdale U.M. Church 6007 E. 300 N. Montpelier, IN. 47359 or Historic Woodlawn Cemetery or Donor' Choice
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on May 7, 2019