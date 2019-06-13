Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Charles Leland Clevenger Sr.


1930 - 2019
Charles Leland Clevenger Sr. Obituary
Charles Leland Clevenger Sr.

Yorktown - Charles Leland Clevenger Sr., 88, Yorktown, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born Saturday, November 22, 1930, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Clarkson and Gladys (Wages) Clevenger. Charles enjoyed birdwatching, flower gardening and loved caring for his cats. He was a member of the Orchid Society. Charles retired in May of 1980 from Borg Warner after forty years of service.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Elizabeth Jane (Brown) Clevenger; two sons, Bruce (fiance Karen) Clevenger and Charles (wife Jenny) Clevenger Jr.; grandchildren, Chad (wife Chrissy) Clevenger, S. Nicole Clevenger, Laura (husband Matt) Eldridge, and Eric (wife Stacey) Holtzleiter; one brother, Monty (wife Sharon) Clevenger; two sisters, Madonna McGuire and Janice Smith; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lynn Clevenger; two brothers; four sisters; and his parents.

Family and friends may call at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum South Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Services will be private. Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the , 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250; , 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1180 South, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 or A.R.F., (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019
