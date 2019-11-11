|
Charles Leland Hiatt
Muncie - Charles Leland Hiatt, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born on May 16, 1936 to Charles Hiatt and Guyneth (Sheets) Hiatt.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosalie (Gibson) Hiatt; children, Charles (C.K.) Hiatt (Beth), Lesa Hill (Jody), Leland Hiatt, Lesley Schaeffer and Chris Hinds; grandchildren, Lorina McGrorty, Hannah Brooks Cara Hiatt, Bradley Hiatt, Brooke Morris, Katie Sibley, Jeremy Hill, Jillian Derkach, Lacy Hill, Melissa Hinds, Amanda Schaeffer Lufkin and Erik Schaeffer; nineteen great-grandchildren, including special caregiver, Ethan Hinds; sister-in-law, Sandra Jordan; nephews, David Thomas (Debbie) and Rick Shuttleworth; and nieces, DeAnn Klinedinst (Kevin) and Coreda Steele.
Chauch graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1954. After retiring from the Muncie Police Department after 22 years, he worked as an investigator in the Delaware County Prosecutor's office. He served for two terms on the Muncie Community Schools School Board, was a member of the Elks #245, Fraternal Order of Police and the Eagles. Chauch worked with Safety Town at McCullough Park for many years.
Chauch enjoyed spending time with his family and Tuesday and Thursday evening dinners with friends. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He and his wife Rosalie were proprietors of Nelson's Bar and Grill for a short time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Todd Hiatt; two sisters, Dorothy Thomas and Ondoise Smith and a brother-in-law, David (Dago) Thomas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie. Cremation will take place.
The family wishes to thank hospice for their care and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be directed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303 or to the .
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019