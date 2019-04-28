Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Gregory


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles M. Gregory Obituary
Charles M. Gregory

Muncie - Muncie: Charles M. Gregory passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Muncie. Charles was born to Dovie and Edgar Gregory on November 28, 1951 in Oneida Tennessee. Charles was a member of Westside United Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and fishing along with anything outdoors. Charles will be missed by his family, church family and friends.

Surviving Charles are sons: Charles and Randy Gregory, sister: Geneva (Delon) Waters, brothers: Clifford Gregory, Bill (Patricia) Gregory, and grandchildren: Lexi, Dylan, Beau, Randi, Riley, Breanna and great-grandchild Liley.

His Parents, Dovie and Edgar, brothers: Regal and Glen Gregory, sisters: Della Buck and Grace Kidd and sister-in-law Delma Gregory, preceded Charles in death.

Funeral services are to be held at Parson Mortuary, Monday April 29, 2019 at 1:00pm with pastor Larry Waters officiating. Friends may call from 11:00am until the time of the service. Burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.

Family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now