Charles M. Gregory
Muncie - Muncie: Charles M. Gregory passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Muncie. Charles was born to Dovie and Edgar Gregory on November 28, 1951 in Oneida Tennessee. Charles was a member of Westside United Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and fishing along with anything outdoors. Charles will be missed by his family, church family and friends.
Surviving Charles are sons: Charles and Randy Gregory, sister: Geneva (Delon) Waters, brothers: Clifford Gregory, Bill (Patricia) Gregory, and grandchildren: Lexi, Dylan, Beau, Randi, Riley, Breanna and great-grandchild Liley.
His Parents, Dovie and Edgar, brothers: Regal and Glen Gregory, sisters: Della Buck and Grace Kidd and sister-in-law Delma Gregory, preceded Charles in death.
Funeral services are to be held at Parson Mortuary, Monday April 29, 2019 at 1:00pm with pastor Larry Waters officiating. Friends may call from 11:00am until the time of the service. Burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.
Family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019