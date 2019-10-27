|
|
Charles McDonald
Muncie - Charles McDonald, 83, graduated to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. We are sure he was welcomed by his heavenly Father with the words, "Well-done, my good and faithful servant. I love you."
Charles was born on July 6, 1936 in Milford, IN to Gerald F. and Mary E. McDonald. He drove for Indiana Motor Bus and later married one of his passengers, Evelyn Pearson on May 26, 1962. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and then earned B.S., M.E., and E.D.D. degrees in Education at Ball State University. He was employed with Muncie Community Schools for 28 years.
He taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades at Longfellow, Blaine, Garfield, and Mitchell Elementary Schools, and also served as an assistant principal and taught in the Adult Education program. He was a pioneer in the use of media to assist the struggling reader and wrote his doctoral dissertation on the topic. He wrote and received grants to explore the power of media use with non-reading adults. Following his retirement, he realized a life-long dream and taught education students in the History Department of Ball State University for 8 years. He also roofed many homes in the area with the help of friends and family during the summer months and did so into his early 70's.
Sharing God's Word and the love of Jesus was important to Charles. He taught at Muncie Bible College and enjoyed teaching young children alongside his wife, Evelyn at Community Church (Agape Ministries), and Calvary Christian Center for many years until he was physically unable to do so.
Charles was a great and gracious husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. He was a patient, gentle, and kind man. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn McDonald of Muncie, daughters, Fran Short, Muncie, Beth Hummel(John), Sulphur Springs, and Mary Robertson(Kenny), Middletown; grandchildren, Gabriel Hummel, Seth Hummel, Josiah Hummel, Grant Robertson, Hallie Robertson, Mack Robertson, and Evie Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Upon his request there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, North Manchester, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartzler Funeral Home 305 West Rochester Street Akron, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Metro World Child P.O. Box 409, Brooklyn, NY 11237, a faith-based humanitarian organization committed to serving the underprivileged inner-city children of the world. Charles traveled to New York where he spent time volunteering at this ministry. He was greatly touched by this experience.
The family would like to thank the friends who fellowshipped with and served Charles faithfully and those who have ministered to the family during this time. They would also like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare for the love and care they gave to Charles over the past 4 years. They also thank the staff of Kindred Hospice who have assisted with his care and have served the family.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019