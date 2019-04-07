|
|
Charles Melvin Friar
Muncie - Charles Melvin Friar, 87 of Muncie, died Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019 at IU Health Methodist Hospital. He was born April 28, 1931 in Parker City and was the son of the late Hobart McKinley & Laone Marquette (Rife) Friar.
Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed camping and attending his families sporting events. Charles loved riding mules and horses. He owned and operated Friar's Barbershop for 58 years in Muncie. Charles proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Charles and his wife Jacqueline attended Full Gospel Temple for many years. He was a man of God with few words, but he lived it through his life on how he loved God, family and friends and taught his family to live with integrity
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Jacqueline Lee (Troxell) Friar of Muncie; his six children Vickie of Muncie, Bruce Friar (Susan) of New Port Richey, FL, Brad Friar (Suzette) of Pendleton, Kathy Sample of Ft. Myers, FL, Connie Mosier of Tampa, FL and Christie Sheridan (George) of Selma; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; his very loving a special pet dog "Foxy". In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Todd Eric Taylor, a great-grandson Toddrick Taylor, son-in-law Michael Mosier, four sisters Mary Alice Friar, Wilamine Mills, Nina Moore, Barbara Seitz, and a brother Marvin Friar.
Funeral Services for Charles will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Hughes officiating. Burial will follow with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019