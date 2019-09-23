Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles O. Cummings


1925 - 2019
Charles O. Cummings Obituary
Charles O. Cummings

Parker City - Charles Osten Cummings, 94, of Parker City, IN passed away Friday evening, September 20, 2019 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation of Parker City, IN. He was born May 12, 1925 in Whitley County, IN the son of Ervin and Grace (Berry) Cummings. He honorably served in the US Navy during WWII.

Charles had pastored for several churches and was a member of the Bible Holiness Church. He was also known as contractor in Randolph County.

He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Dwight Cummings of Greenfield, IN, Larry Cummings (wife, Bonnie) of Farmland, IN, Randy Cummings of Parker City, IN and Aaron Cummings of Winchester, IN; a sister, Mary Denney of Parker City, IN; nine grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving wife, June; two brothers, John and Robert; and four sisters, Emma, Dolly, Ethel and Naomi.

A service to celebrate Charles's life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN with Rev. Dr. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery of Redkey, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Activities, 359 Randolph St. Parker City, IN 47368. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 23, 2019
