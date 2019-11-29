|
Charles Patrick "Charlie" Clegg
Van Buren, AR - Charles Patrick Clegg "Charlie", 91 passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his Residence.
He was born in Flint Rock, Michigan on September 9, 1928 to Robert Hugh and Agnes Beatrice (Clegg) Clegg. Both parents precede him in death. Charlie served in the United States Army. He married Vicki E. Cheney in Montpelier, IN. on June 7, 2002.
He retired from the 3-M Company as a Supervisor. Charlie loved to travel and made yearly trips to Wyoming. He always said that New Mexico was his favorite place in the world. He was an avid Hunter and Fishermen as well as an Animal Lover. He was know as "Tumble Weed" by many of his friends.
Charlie will be sadly missed by his wife, Vicki E. Clegg; Step- Daughters, Jamie (Husband, Randy) Trent and Jennifer ( Husband, Jimmy) Marsh; Grandchildren, Bradlee (Wife, Kelsey) Jones, Tim (Wife, Bethany) Clegg, Angie Trent, Keith Morton, Katja Morton, Amine ( Wife, Zarene) Zahzouh; Great Grandchildren , Leanna Clegg, Parker Clegg and Lilly Mae Jones; Sister, Linda (Husband, Arcadio) Garcia, Sue Pritchat, Melanie (Husband, Julian) Olivas and Jennifer Jackson. He was blessed with Many Many Nieces and Nephews as well as his hunting buddy and best friend Jim Dick.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter Pamela Rea Jones, Son Charles Patrick Brian Clegg "Brian", Brothers, Hugh Clegg, Larry Clegg and Terry Clegg.
Visitation for Charlie will be Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High Street, Hartford City.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2p.m. with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High Street, Hartford City, IN.
Internment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Associtation 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019