Charles Phillip "Phil" Breedlove
Muncie - Charles Phillip "Phil" Breedlove, 92, passed away on Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 2, 1927 in Fort Wayne, the son of Franklin Orvis and Edna Irene (Powers) Breedlove, Sr. and graduated from Salamonie Township High School in Warren, IN in 1945. Phil served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945-1946 and was a lifelong patriot.
He retired from Rheitone Engraving in Indianapolis after 25 years of service. After retirement, he worked at the Meat Counter for Meijer for 10 years. He was a member of the Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church.
Phil enjoyed cooking and delivering his famous vegetable soup and lasagna to family and friends, baking, crossword puzzles and traveling with his wife, Joan to all 50 states.
Surviving are two daughters, Philann Lewis (husband, David) of Muncie and Valerie Ladner (husband, Paul) of Norman, OK; two grandsons, David Lewis, II (wife, Charity) of Yorktown and Nick Lewis (wife, Maura) of Fishers; five great-grandchildren who brought much joy to his life, Brenna, Reaghan and Maximus Lewis of Yorktown and Cayleigh and Kelsey Lewis of Fishers; two sisters, Barbara Campbell of Muncie and Rebecca Briggs of Safford, AZ; he had a deep love for his family and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Joan (Gard) Breedlove on August 6, 2011; three sisters, Mary Helen Huffman, Jane Clouse and Betty Briggs; and two brothers, Franklin Orvis Breedlove, Jr. and James Breedlove.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie with Pastor Robin Tyner officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie with full military honors provided by The United States Marine Corps and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to American Heart & , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or at www.heart.org or to The Salvation Army Muncie Indiana Corps, 1015 Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019