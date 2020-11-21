Charles R. "Dick" Jaggers, Jr
Muncie - Charles R. "Dick" Jaggers, Jr., 95, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Regina (Callery) Jaggers.
Mr. Jaggers was born in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Charles R. Sr. and Elizabeth (Johnson) Jaggers. He graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Rider University, both in Trenton. He also graduated from Rutgers University Advanced Management Program, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Intelligence School.
He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. While in the Boy Scouts, he was a member of the first mounted Scout Troup in the United States.
In 1943, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the New Jersey State Guard followed by an enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. During WW II, he served three years in the Pacific Theater of Operations with the 5th Amphibious Corps participating in both the Iwo Jima and Guam Campaigns. His eleven decorations include the Bronze Star-Combat V and the Purple Heart. After the war he continued to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1953. He was also called to active duty during the Korean War.
Mr. Jaggers was employed for over 40 years with Public Service Electric and Gas Company of New Jersey where he served in Senior Management in charge of operations for Electric and Gas Transmission and Distribution. Shortly after retirement in 1987, Mr. Jaggers and his wife moved to Muncie where they built a wonderful life, developed great friendships and engaged in the life of the community.
Mr. Jaggers was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he participated in the church's retiree's group and multiple Mexico Mission trips.
He was known most of all for his smile, wit, unselfish service to others, kind spirit and his deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his cherished sister Ruth (Jaggers) Carver of Wilmington, North Carolina; three children, Charles (Chip) Jaggers III (wife, Verna), Carol Convy (husband, James), and Jean Holaday (husband, Steve); eight grandchildren: Craig (Corrie) Jaggers, Heather (Joel) Sommer, Andrew (Kara) Holaday, James Convy, Brian (Alyssa) Holaday, Laura (Andy) Buckwalter, Michael (Mariah) Holaday, Kathryn (Nate) White; eight great-grandchildren: Ashton, Tate and Lewis Sommer; Aidan and Eli Jaggers; Nora, Madilyn, and Brynnley Holaday; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held and entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.
The public may view Mr. Jaggers' funeral service LIVE on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. on the Westminster Presbyterian Church (Muncie, Indiana) "YouTube" Channel, or any time after that date on the same site.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Missions Fund online at westminpca.com
(see "Give"), or by mail to: 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.