Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Charles Ray Huckelby


1946 - 2019
Charles Ray Huckelby Obituary
Charles Ray Huckelby

Gaston - Charles Ray Huckelby, 72, passed away at his residence in Gaston, Indiana, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He was born on Saturday, July 27, 1946, in Scott County, Tennessee, the son of Eddie and Nancy (Smith) Huckelby. Charles proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Chrysler Corporation as a Tool and Die Maker as well as a set-up man. Charles loved working on classic cars and hotrods and was a member of the Crown City Cruisers out of Dunkirk, Indiana. He also enjoyed NASCAR, spending time with his grandkids, and all animals.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Huckelby, Gaston, Indiana; two daughters, Stephenie (Lana Collins) Tyson and Tina (Chris) Bishop; four grandchildren, Tyler and Nathan Bishop, Charles Tyson Jr., and Jayme Atkin.; one brother, Dennis Huckelby; and his best friend, Charles Huckeby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, and three sisters.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana Donor Network.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019
