Charles Robert Puterbaugh
1932 - 2020
Charles Robert Puterbaugh

Middletown - Charles Robert Puterbaugh, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1932 to Charles E. and Ruth Irene (Albright) Puterbaugh in Kokomo, IN.

Charles is survived by wife, Mary (Reed) Puterbaugh; sons, Joseph Puterbaugh (Cathie), William Puterbaugh (Kris), and Mark Puterbaugh; daughter, Janette Morgan; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Charles served in the United States Army, serving his country in the Korean War. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Community Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 11:30 am, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. For more information, visit https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/, or call 855.448.3997. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
