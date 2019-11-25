Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sites

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Sites Obituary
Charles Sites

Muncie - Charles L. Sites, 83, passed away early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on January 8, 1936 in Muncie the son of William and Elsie (VanAtter) Sites.

Charles attended Muncie City Schools and later married the love of his life Ramona (Patty) Sites on December 18, 1955, in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Sites had worked for various painting companies around the Muncie area as an interior /exterior decorator for many years of service prior to his starting his own company known as Sites Painting until his eventual retirement. He had been a member of the Local #669 Painters Union and loved spending time with his family. He especially treasured the times he could be with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 63 years , Ramona, he is survived by two daughters, Shella Messer (Gwinn), Muncie and Karla House (Ron), Albany; one son, Tim Sites (Lynnie), Eaton; ten grandchildren, Shanna, Samara, Kris, Amber, Garricc, Brandon, Bradley, Joshua, Justin and Trenton; 26 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; one sister, Barbara Whitington, Muncie; one brother, Bill Sites, Kendallville; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings.

Committal services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the mausoleum chapel of Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -