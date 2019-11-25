|
|
Charles Sites
Muncie - Charles L. Sites, 83, passed away early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on January 8, 1936 in Muncie the son of William and Elsie (VanAtter) Sites.
Charles attended Muncie City Schools and later married the love of his life Ramona (Patty) Sites on December 18, 1955, in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Sites had worked for various painting companies around the Muncie area as an interior /exterior decorator for many years of service prior to his starting his own company known as Sites Painting until his eventual retirement. He had been a member of the Local #669 Painters Union and loved spending time with his family. He especially treasured the times he could be with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides his wife of 63 years , Ramona, he is survived by two daughters, Shella Messer (Gwinn), Muncie and Karla House (Ron), Albany; one son, Tim Sites (Lynnie), Eaton; ten grandchildren, Shanna, Samara, Kris, Amber, Garricc, Brandon, Bradley, Joshua, Justin and Trenton; 26 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; one sister, Barbara Whitington, Muncie; one brother, Bill Sites, Kendallville; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings.
Committal services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the mausoleum chapel of Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019